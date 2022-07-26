Board Meeting held to consider Tennessee Nature Academy Charter application

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Board of Education met for a specially called meeting to consider the Tennessee Nature Academy charter school application Monday afternoon.

It was considered during the July 12th meeting, but there were not enough votes to approve or deny the request at that time.

“It does not follow our current strategic needs, nor does it follow our current board policy of why we would have a charter school as it does not help a certain group of students nor an area that needs those additional seats,” stated Rachael Anne Elrod, Vice Chair of Metro Nashville’s Board of Education.

Members voted to deny the Tennessee Nature Academy application. But despite the vote, some said they were torn.

“We’ve had multiple times where I’ve had serious questions about the way the decision was arrived at based on the application. We don’t get the opportunity to go deeper. We have to almost accept it up or down as it is and that is hard for me,” explained Gini Pupo-walker, from District 8.

Although this was a letdown for TNA founder Jay Renfro, he still has plans to keep moving forward.

“We have the opportunity to appeal to the state Charter Commission, which we will do beginning today. Our goal had been to be an MNPS school. So, we can show how MNPS and charter schools can work together and we still plan to do that just with the state as an authorizer,” said Renfro.

The board also considered a contract revision by Knowledge Academies to combine existing schools that were deferred at the last meeting. In the end, they voted to approve it as it is.

