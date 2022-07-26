Advertisement

Autopsy shows Landon Eastep was shot 12 times


Metro Police body-worn camera images show officers from Metro Police, Mount Juliet Police and...
Metro Police body-worn camera images show officers from Metro Police, Mount Juliet Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol surround Landon Eastep on Interstate 65 on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An autopsy report released Tuesday revealed more information regarding the death of a man who was shot multiple times on I-65 by police.

The Medical Examiners’ office confirmed to WSMV that Landon Eastep was shot 12 times in the incident that happened on interstate 65 in late Jan. of this year.

Bodycam footage released in deadly officer-involved shooting on I-65

Eastep was killed in January 2022.

Officers were allegedly trying to stop Eastep to talk to him, but the situation escalated after authorities saw him take something out of his pocket that officials suspected might be a weapon.

Metro Police later confirmed the item in his pocket was cylinder-shaped silver object and was not a gun.

NAACP, Eastep family call on law enforcement for change after fatal shooting

