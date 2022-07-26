Autopsy shows Landon Eastep was shot 12 times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An autopsy report released Tuesday revealed more information regarding the death of a man who was shot multiple times on I-65 by police.

The Medical Examiners’ office confirmed to WSMV that Landon Eastep was shot 12 times in the incident that happened on interstate 65 in late Jan. of this year.

Eastep was killed in January 2022.

Officers were allegedly trying to stop Eastep to talk to him, but the situation escalated after authorities saw him take something out of his pocket that officials suspected might be a weapon.

Metro Police later confirmed the item in his pocket was cylinder-shaped silver object and was not a gun.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.