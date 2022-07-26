Affidavit: Woman throws sex toy out of car, claims it’s a bomb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville police say a reported bomb in South Nashville Monday evening turned out to be a false alarm -- and a sex toy.

According to an affidavit obtained by WSMV4, Nashville police officers, detectives, and hazardous device units responded at about 7:30 p.m. to a towing company on Cornelia Court regarding a bomb threat. After a lengthy investigation, dangerous device units determined the package was not a bomb but a sex toy inside a bag.

Police said Roxanna Copeland, 60, threw the sex toy outside her car after threatening to “blow up” her ex-husband and his new fiancé. Copeland was stalking the two victims, who she called and threatened Monday afternoon, according to police.

“(The victim) advised before she hung up, (Copeland) stated ‘I’m going to blow y’all up,’” the police report stated.

The affidavit said Copeland was seen on surveillance video driving near the tow yard and throwing the bag out of her window at about 6:30 p.m., police said. Copeland was arrested and charged with two counts of making false emergency reports.

She reportedly remains in jail as of Tuesday evening. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.