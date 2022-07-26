Affidavit: Man arrested for allegedly raping a woman in her car in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged Friday after allegedly raping a woman in 2021.

According to an affidavit by WSMV4, a woman reported being sexually assaulted in her vehicle that had been parked near 21st Ave S and Terrace Pl in Nashville in May 2021.

The victim told police that she had gotten to her vehicle when she was approached from behind by an unknown man, later identified as 53-year-old Ronald Adkins, who then allegedly placed his hand over her mouth. In the affidavit, Adkins reportedly told the victim, “I don’t want to hurt you. Don’t scream, or I’m going to stab you,” displaying a smaller pocket knife.

Officers said in the affidavit that Adkins then asked the victim for a ride, which she reportedly refused. Adkins then told her about someone being after him and that he needed to get out of there. When she said no again, he asked her if he could masturbate. She said no again, but he did it anyway, according to the affidavit. Adkins then allegedly had the victim touch his penis.

A few moments later, the affidavit said a few cars drove by, causing Adkins to put his penis back in his pants. The victim then allegedly used this opportunity to escape from him, but he threatened to stab her with the knife and forced her into her vehicle and her passenger seat.

The affidavit said Adkins got into the car’s driver seat and again began to masturbate. He then allegedly asked to perform oral sex on her. She refused but, out of fear, reportedly gave in to Adkins’ request.

When Adkins stopped, he told the victim that he was going to let her go but before he left the vehicle, he allegedly leaned in to kiss her, but she bit his lip, causing it to bleed. He exited the car, and the victim slid into the driver’s seat and drove away.

A Medical-Legal Exam was performed on the victim, and her vehicle was reportedly processed for prints. MNPD confirmed that the DNA found on the car belonged to Adkins, and the MLE results also matched Adkin.

According to WYMT, Adkins was apprehended in April 2022 in Kentucky after a police chase when officers identified him as a wanted man in Tennessee and West Virginia.

Adkins was transferred to Davidson County Friday and is held on a bond of $85,000.

