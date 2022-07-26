28-year-old goes missing after fight with girlfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a man who went missing Sunday.

MPD said they are looking for 28-year-old Sherman Jamal Simmons. His girlfriend reported missing him after she and Sherman allegedly had an argument. She told police he had left in his vehicle before she called the police.

Sherman is described as being 5′9 and 119 lbs.

Sherman has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone with information on Sherman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.

