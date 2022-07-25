Shelby and Davidson County parents urge TN Court to stop ESA rollout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents in Shelby and Davidson county announced that they are heading back to court Monday after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that the state would immediately begin implementing the controversial private school voucher program.

Commonly known as school vouchers, the Tennessee General Assembly previously passed the Education Savings Account program in 2019, establishing a program allowing a limited number of eligible students to directly receive their share of state and local education funds, which would ordinarily be provided to the public school system they attend, to pay for private school education and associated expense.

Last week, Gov. Lee thanked officials for quickly implementing the new program. “There was an urgent need for school choice in 2019, and finally, parents in Memphis and Nashville won’t have to wait another day to choose the best educational fit for their children,” said Governor Lee. “I thank each school that has partnered with us to swiftly implement a program that will change the lives of Tennessee students, and I invite interested families to begin the enrollment process today.”

The plaintiffs in McEwen v. Lee, a 2020 lawsuit filed by Shelby and Davidson County residents that challenges the constitutionality of the ESA voucher law, filed an urgent motion Friday asking Davidson County Chancery Court to block the state from rolling out the vouchers for the 2022-2023 school year.

“This unconstitutional program will drain resources from our public schools, and our lawsuit challenging it has not yet been decided,” said plaintiff Roxanne McEwen, whose child is a student in Metro Nashville Public Schools. “Rushing to implement the voucher program before the court has spoken will only create needless chaos for our public schools and for Tennessee families.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a part of this legal issue, said that the motion explains the “immediate and irreparable harm that would result from the state’s extremely rushed plan to hand out vouchers for the upcoming school year.”

Even more alarming is the reckless disregard for families that may be on the hook for thousands of dollars in expenses if they enroll their children in private schools only to find later in the school year that the Voucher Law is unconstitutional and the State is unable to pay for their private schooling. This financial risk has only been exacerbated in recent days as the State has announced that, in light of the inadequate time to ramp up the voucher program, it has developed a half-baked plan to have participating schools invoice the State for voucher student expenses after the expenses have already been incurred, plainly violating the statute’s requirement that the State “establish and maintain separate ESAs for each participating student” and that all expenses must be “preapproved by the department.”

This is not the first time the ESA program has faced legal issues. In 2020, the chancery court ruled in a companion case challenging the voucher law in Metro Government v. Tennessee Department of Education. The plaintiffs claimed that the program violated the Home Rule provision of the Tennessee Constitution by targeting only Shelby and Davidson Counties without their local approval and prohibited the state from starting the program.

“The state cannot be permitted to recklessly barrel ahead with an unconstitutional program at the expense of Nashville and Memphis public schools that desperately need more, not less, funding and resources,” said Chris Wood, partner at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP. “We are again asking the court to enjoin the voucher program while the judges rule on the numerous constitutional and statutory violations asserted by the plaintiffs.”

SPLC said private schools participating in the voucher program are not obligated to comply with the academic, accountability, and governance standards that apply to public schools. They also claimed that the schools could discriminate against students based on religion, LGBTQ+ status, and other characteristics and refuse to provide services such as special education for students with disabilities.

“Defunding public schools through voucher schemes like this one also disproportionately harms Black and brown children and children experiencing poverty, who have been overrepresented in public schools since private segregation academies were first funded by segregationist lawmakers across the South,” said Bacardi Jackson, interim deputy legal director for the Southern Poverty Law Center. “Children with the greatest needs, who are welcomed and served by our public schools, are left with fewer resources when the state acts to deplete the funds intended to educate all children. So not only is this law unconstitutional, it funds discrimination, and it is racially and economically unjust.”

The chancery court lifted its 2020 injunction of the voucher law in July due to the Supreme Court decision. SPLC added that the state initially told the court that it had not decided on a course of action, but Gov. Lee had then released a statement just hours later declaring that implementation would proceed immediately.

“There are numerous unresolved legal claims in both the McEwen and Metro Government lawsuits,” said Jessica Levin, senior attorney at Education Law Center and director of PFPS. “The temporary injunction motion filed by the McEwen plaintiffs on Friday focuses on their claim that the voucher law violates the Education Clause of the Tennessee Constitution – which requires the state to provide education solely through a system of public schools – by funding private schools outside that system.”

