Police: MNPD officer held in Mexican prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police officer appeared at a hearing Monday after being arrested at an airport in early July.

MNPD officials told us that Lemandries Haws was arrested at the airport in Cancun, Mexico, on July 9 for having a personally owned pistol in his check luggage. Additionally, officials confirmed that the gun was declared with the airline.

Officials said that although Hawes declared the gun, bringing a firearm into Mexico is still considered a federal offense. However, MNPD added that they believe he is set to appear in court in Mexico Monday.

MNPD is still in contact with Hawes’ family while he is being held in a Mexican jail.

Hawes was hired as a lateral trainee from Memphis last October. He graduated from the MNPD Academy in February 2022.

