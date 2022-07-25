Neighbors looking for answers after three die in house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family in North Nashville is looking for answers after a fire took three lives at a Nashville home on Saturday.

Police have been investigating the fire as a possible arson and homicide case.

Families and neighbors on Leondale Trace said they are heartbroken and frustrated. Police are still working to identify the two people burned beyond recognition but on Sunday they released the names of who they think they are and Gregory Ostine’s daughter was one of them.

“Right now, I’m angry,” Ostine said. “I want answers.”

After hours of waiting to hear the news of his daughter’s death, Ostine still doesn’t have a clear answer.

“They told us that they’d notify us and let us know it was her and they did not,” Ostine said. “They brought the young man out first and then they brought my daughter out second and then I had to watch my wife peel that fence apart screaming and crying and all they could tell us is we don’t know yet.”

As of Sunday, police believe 35-year-old Angela Burgess, Ostine’s daughter and 60-year-old Johnny Young where the two people they found. Michael Young, 44, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but died the next day.

“I’ve got anger right now because my daughter is dead,” Ostine said. “I feel like someone needs to answer for what they’ve done.”

Ostine is not alone, neighbors like Regina Smith said they need answers for their safety.

“As a community we all want to know who actually did this,” Smith said.

She added that Ostine should be the first to know.

“My heart goes out to the families involved because it’s just very sad,” Smith said.

While they wait for answers, Ostine has been mourning.

“Until the day I die. That’s how much she will be missed,” Ostine said.

Police told us crews plan to release more information in the coming days.

