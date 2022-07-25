National Guard best warrior competition kicks off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some of the nation’s best national guard soldiers and officers will be testing their endurance in a competition.

14 competitors from around the country will participate in the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. This year, two of the competitors are Tennesseans.

This will be the first time the state of Tennessee will be hosting the event. The first contest happened Monday morning at the Middle Tennessee State University Recreation Center.

The soldiers hit the pool testing their swimming skills in full fatigue after two hours of physical fitness assessments.

“There’s not going to be a lot of sleep,” Zachary Kleinfelder, a competitor and member of the TN National Guard said. “There’s not going to be a whole lot of food, but it will be a whole lot of intense competition and I really look forward to seeing how mentally and physically tough I can be and to live by the world of ethos.”

Before the pool contest, competitors participated in a physical fitness assessment which included deadlifts or various weights, throwing a medicine ball for distance, seeing how far they could jump, and an interval run test.

“One it’s fun, right?” Kleinfelder said. “Two the comradery, getting to meet all these individuals from all over the nation really and it’s a great testament to see where my point is. Right? So I kind of found out today on the run, when I bowed out, 3 people were still left and it’s great to see there are other individuals out there in the nation that are just as crazy as I am.”

2021′s national winner in Arizona was a Murfreesboro native sergeant William Lukens.

“This competition is all about adversity, your resiliency, and how you overcome these obstacles that they’re going to throw at you and the biggest thing that I enjoy about this competition is the comradery that you build,” Lukens said.

Lukens said seven days with the same group of guys is rewarding, especially because of how encouraging each person is no matter who wins at the end of the week.

“You go through things you’ll never be able to go through with anyone else and with that, they’re going to become like your best friends after,” Lukens said.

After Monday’s fitness and survival swim competition they will be doing the following:

On Wednesday, they will have land navigation and day and night shooting at Tullahoma’s volunteer training site.

On Thursday, they will be doing the valor run and urban terrain combat training at Tullahoma’s volunteer training site.

On Friday, they will be doing the sixteen-mile road March in Lynchburg.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.