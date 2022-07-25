MNPD searching for two suspects following fatal crash in August 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are working to find two suspects who were involved in a fatal crash in August 2020 that killed two people.

Dalton Williams and Samantha Peevyhouse, of Centerville, were killed on Bell Road near Brook View Estates Drive.

Jose Damaso-Hernandez, now 25, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck eastbound on Bell Road when he went into the opposing lane of traffic and hit a Scion sedan head-on. He and his passenger, Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, now 22, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Williams and Peevyhouse were the occupants of the Scion and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Damaso-Hernandez also had a child in the truck at the time of the crash that was not properly secured. The child only had minor cuts from the crash.

Damaso-Hernandez had six outstanding grand jury indictments for two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, two counts of aggravated child abuse and possession of cocaine.

Bonilla-Gomez also had six outstanding warrants for two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, two counts of aggravated child abuse, and an unrelated domestic assault charge.

Officials have been searching for them after they were released from the hospital. They are both believed to still be in the Nashville and Middle Tennessee area. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is assisting in attempting to locate the couple.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

