MNPD searching for man involved in shooting at North Nashville gas station


Suspect at North Nashville Shell gas station shooting
Suspect at North Nashville Shell gas station shooting(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with Metro Nashville Police Department are looking for a man who was involved in a shooting at a gas station on Briarville Road on Friday that left a 41-year-old victim in critical condition.

A witness inside the store at the time told detectives that the two had a brief interaction outside before one of the men took a gun from his waistband and shot the victim once.

The shooter left in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet Cruze with a female driver. The Cruze went northbound on Briarville Road towards Old Hickory Boulevard.

In surveillance footage, the man was seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

