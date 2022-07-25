MNPD searching for man involved in shooting at North Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with Metro Nashville Police Department are looking for a man who was involved in a shooting at a gas station on Briarville Road on Friday that left a 41-year-old victim in critical condition.

A witness inside the store at the time told detectives that the two had a brief interaction outside before one of the men took a gun from his waistband and shot the victim once.

The shooter left in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet Cruze with a female driver. The Cruze went northbound on Briarville Road towards Old Hickory Boulevard.

In surveillance footage, the man was seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

