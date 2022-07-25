EXPLAINER: Should you be taking a collagen supplement?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Collagen supplements are among the fastest-growing health trends, and you may be wondering if it needs to be a part of your morning routine.

First, let’s look at what collagen does in the body. Collagen is the most abundant protein found in the body and provides structural support to tissues. It naturally decreases in the body as we age and leads to wrinkles. That’s why it’s commonly heard in the world of skincare.

“I like to make an analogy that it’s like a frame for our mattress, so that (it) prevents sagging,” says Lilly Thuresson, esthetician, and co-owner of Luxe and Luna Boutique Spa in the Nations.

However, collagen in topical creams can only do so much, which is why some people looking to reap additional benefits are looking into collagen supplements. Registered dietician Jenny Beth Kroplin says while accessories make a broad number of claims surrounding the benefits, independent research shows a smaller list.

“It may help with joint and joint pain, with wound healing, with skin elasticity, and with a decreasing gut inflammation,” says Kroplin.

Collagen supplements come in several forms, but Kroplin says those interested in trying one out need to look for words like “hydrolyzed,” meaning the body more readily absorbs it. She also recommends looking for supplements that are pure collagen and free of things like glyphosate and hormones.

“We’re avoiding all kinds of fillers that potentially could be lurking in those ingredients behind that label.”

Kroplin also reminds people that just because a supplement may give you the building blocks of collagen, it can’t guarantee increased collagen production.

“When the body ingests collagen amino acid protein, it has to break down that protein and reassemble them to make the collagen. Some of those nutrients… some of that amino acid profile could be utilized elsewhere in the body.”

Kroplin says for those hoping to boost collagen without taking a supplement, she says eating foods high in amino acids can also help our body produce collagen.

“If you’re eating lean proteins in the diet, that’s naturally going to be giving you a lot of the amino acids needed anyway for the production of collagen. Also, iron and zinc… they play key roles in collagen production. So focusing on lean protein, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole foods, plant-forward is going to be key.”

Regarding skincare, the experts at Luxe and Luna say new treatments are showing a bigger impact on collagen production.

“So until recently, the best thing for collagen production was doing traditional micro needling or lasers. But the Morpheus device actually goes six to eight times deeper, and it not only helps with creating more collagen on that superficial level, but it creates deep collagen and that’s where you get the impact,” says Summer Moore, esthetician, and co-owner of Luxe and Luna Boutique Spa.

Moore encourages people concerned about the youthful appearance of their skin to speak with a trusted skincare professional about their goals and the best way to achieve them.

“It’s like having like a friend that’s going to walk through and help you to figure out what’s for you and what’s not for you, or maybe what’s not for you yet,” says Moore.

