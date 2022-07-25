Affordable housing to come to Franklin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You’ll soon find new affordable townhomes in downtown Franklin. Four nonprofits are partnering with the city to bring 39 townhomes across the street from Bicentennial Park on land known as ‘The Hill.’

The $13.4 million project is being paid for by the Hard Bargain Association, Franklin Housing Authority, Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County, and Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury.

“Our Williamson County mayor and the Williamson County team have donated a million dollars towards the project through the American Rescue Act, so we want to sincerely thank them for partnering with us to make this a very great community project,” said Derrick Solomon Hard Bargain Association executive director.

Each three-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit will sell for $275,000-$375,000 depending on the buyers’ income. The townhomes are for low to moderate-income families and workers who have jobs in Williamson County.

“One of the criteria is that the people who will reside in these homes need to live or work in Williamson County. We are really trying to serve the people who are here and are just not able to purchase here,” said Kim Randell, Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury chief development officer.

Solomon says people are already contacting the team, asking to buy a townhome. He says the application process has not started yet, but it should launch in 2023.

Construction is expected to start in the spring of 2023. Thirty-nine families are expected to move into the homes in 2024.

In the meantime, Franklin Hill Project leaders are working to secure funding for construction and the land. The city owns the plot of land. The nonprofits owe the city $95,000 to proceed with the land purchase plus $600,000 in building fees.

The Hard Bargain Association is hosting a fundraising dinner on September 22 at the Williamson Enrichment Center. They are looking for items to auction off for this fundraiser.

