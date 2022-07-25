2nd teen charged with murder of pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another 15-year-old is charged with killing Autura Eason-Williams.

Police say Eason-Williams was attacked in the driveway of her home on Whitehaven Lane. Police say video footage showed the suspects driving away in Eason-Williams’ vehicle, which was found wrecked at Lynchburg Street and Steuben Drive four hours later.

Eason-Williams was a well-known pastor at Capleville Methodist Church.

Last week, 15-year-old Miguel Andrade was charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said she was seeking to try Andrade as an adult.

A 16-year-old was also charged with theft of property.

Then on Friday, another 15-year-old was taken into custody.

Brayan Carillo is charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Prosecutors say they discovered Carillo’s phone in a stolen vehicle that was used to follow Eason-Williams before she was killed.

Carillo has previous violent offenses and will be charged as an adult. His next court date is set for August 1.

