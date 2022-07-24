Portland PD mourns death of retired officer

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday morning, the Portland Police Department announced the death of retired Portland Police Officer Bobby Little Jr.

“Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” PPD said in a Facebook post.

Little died on July 20 and served PPD as a patrol officer, a field training officer and a K9 officer before his retirement.

He was employed by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office prior to joining PPD.

“Officer Little served this community for many years,” the Portland TN Fire Department shared in a Facebook post. “He will be missed.”

