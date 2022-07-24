Advertisement

Portland PD mourns death of retired officer


Photo of Bobby Little Jr.
Photo of Bobby Little Jr.(Photo courtesy of the Portland TN Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday morning, the Portland Police Department announced the death of retired Portland Police Officer Bobby Little Jr.

“Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” PPD said in a Facebook post.

Little died on July 20 and served PPD as a patrol officer, a field training officer and a K9 officer before his retirement.

He was employed by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office prior to joining PPD.

“Officer Little served this community for many years,” the Portland TN Fire Department shared in a Facebook post. “He will be missed.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunday afternoon weather update
Sunday afternoon weather update
File image
Officials with Decatur County Sheriff’s Office save baby that fell in pool
Four vehicles were involved in a crash in Clarksville on Sunday morning.
PHOTOS: 3 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Clarksville
Metro police search for rape suspect
Metro police search for rape suspect