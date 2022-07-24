Advertisement

PHOTOS: 3 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Clarksville


Four vehicles were involved in a crash in Clarksville on Sunday morning.
(Photo courtesy of Clarksville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a four-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalized on Tiny Town Road.

One person was flown to Vanderbilt and two others were taken to Tennova.

The crash happened Sunday morning around 6:37 a.m. between Tara Boulevard and Twelve Oaks Boulevard.

Police said traffic was diverted until the roadway was cleared. They added that one of the cars had an active gas leak.

Clarksville crash 1
(Photo courtesy of Clarksville Police Department)

