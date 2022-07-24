Man accused of threatening pastor with baseball bat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened the pastor with a baseball bat.

On July 20, officers were called to the 100 block of Green Street in regards to the incident.

Charis Glaze, 36, was at the Green Street Church of Christ where the pastor helps take care of homeless people giving them food and shelter.

The pastor said he asked Glaze to leave the property because his behavior had not been “cohesive” with the other homeless individuals, according to the affidavit.

When the pastor asked him to leave, Glaze allegedly grabbed a baseball bat, held it over the pastor’s head and said “I should hit you right now,” witnesses stated in the affidavit.

Glaze then left the church and destroyed a window with the bat, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them Glaze left behind the church. Officers found Glaze around 200 years from the church hiding in the woods. He was then placed into custody without incident.

Glaze admitted to officers that he did bust the window out with the bat but denied threatening anyone with it. When officers asked Glaze where the baseball bat was he said he “ditched” it and did not tell officers where he discarded it. Later when officers searched for it, they could not find it.

Glaze was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism was booked in jail with a total bond of $6,000.

