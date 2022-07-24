Longtime Nashville sports anchor, host Mark Howard dies at age 65
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Longtime sports anchor and radio host Mark Howard died at age 65 on Sunday.
He spent 20 years as the sports anchor for Channel 5 and 20 years with the radio station 104.5 the Zone.
Howard also spent 16 years on the Wake Up Zone with Kevin Ingram alongside former Tennessee Titan Frank Wycheck.
Howard was survived by his son Jack.
