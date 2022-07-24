Longtime Nashville sports anchor, host Mark Howard dies at age 65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Longtime sports anchor and radio host Mark Howard died at age 65 on Sunday.

He spent 20 years as the sports anchor for Channel 5 and 20 years with the radio station 104.5 the Zone.

We are extremely saddened to share the news that former long time Wake Up Zone host Mark Howard has passed away.



Mark was a very talented sports broadcaster, a good friend to many of us and will always be a big part of our history. Sending our thoughts and prayers to his family. https://t.co/O4x7wWQUCt — 104-5 The Zone (@1045TheZone) July 24, 2022

Howard also spent 16 years on the Wake Up Zone with Kevin Ingram alongside former Tennessee Titan Frank Wycheck.

Howard was survived by his son Jack.

