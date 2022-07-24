I-24 Westbound at Exit 8 shut down due to two-vehicle crash
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has been helping the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a two-vehicle crash with no injuries on Interstate 24 west.
The crash happened around mile marker seven and happened around 7:46 p.m.
Westbound traffic has been shut down at Exit 8 until the scene is cleared.
The Clarksville Police Department said that drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes.
