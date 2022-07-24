Advertisement

I-24 Westbound at Exit 8 shut down due to two-vehicle crash


(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has been helping the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a two-vehicle crash with no injuries on Interstate 24 west.

The crash happened around mile marker seven and happened around 7:46 p.m.

Westbound traffic has been shut down at Exit 8 until the scene is cleared.

The Clarksville Police Department said that drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An arrest has been made.
Man accused of threatening pastor with baseball bat
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Drunk man arrested for breaking into apartment
(MGN graphic)
Affidavit: Woman wreaks havoc with cane at grocery store
Sylvania police talk about scam safety
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers impersonating officers