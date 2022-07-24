Franklin PD help keep cops cool in harsh summer heat

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department has been helping officers beat the heat after Franklin’s Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP) purchased them a device called CoolCop.

One end of the hose connects to an AC vent and the other goes inside the officer’s bullet-resistant best providing a blast of cold air to the officer’s torso which normally would get no airflow due to the vest.

LEAP is a nonprofit organization that helps support Franklin PD officers and their families.

Recently the organization showed their appreciation for officers with an $82,000 donation from May’s Jeff Carson Memorial Benefit concert, following his death earlier in 2022.

