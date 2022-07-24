Advertisement

Franklin PD help keep cops cool in harsh summer heat


Franklin PD Sgt. Eric Treanor modeling CoolCop
Franklin PD Sgt. Eric Treanor modeling CoolCop(Courtesy of Franklin Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department has been helping officers beat the heat after Franklin’s Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP) purchased them a device called CoolCop.

One end of the hose connects to an AC vent and the other goes inside the officer’s bullet-resistant best providing a blast of cold air to the officer’s torso which normally would get no airflow due to the vest.

LEAP is a nonprofit organization that helps support Franklin PD officers and their families.

Recently the organization showed their appreciation for officers with an $82,000 donation from May’s Jeff Carson Memorial Benefit concert, following his death earlier in 2022.

