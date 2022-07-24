Drunk man arrested for breaking into apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he burglarized an apartment while he was intoxicated, according to an affidavit.

On July 20, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Highway 70 South around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived they arrested 20-year-old Mateo Diego.

Diego was accused of breaking into an apartment on the property after several witnesses saw him break in.

According to a witness on the scene, Diego had left one apartment and went into another. He saw Diego break a window of the home from inside the dining room area.

According to the affidavit, one of the victims was home during the break-in. In the affidavit, the victim stated she was upstairs in a bedroom when she heard the commotion. She saw Diego coming up the stairs and began yelling at him and telling him to leave.

Diego left, but the victim noticed there were several holes in the wall of the stairwell and a damaged floor in the upper level of the apartment.

In the affidavit, it appeared Diego caused the damage by falling into the walls due to his level of intoxication.

Diego allegedly damaged several items on the property including a smart TV, numerous walls and door frames, a dining room table, two sets of window blinds and a window. The estimated amount of damage Diego left was around $2,000.

Officials said Diego did not have permission to enter the property.

When Diego was arrested, officials said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Diego had bloodshot and watery eyes, was very unsteady on his feet, displayed slurred speech, and was incoherent. According to officials he also had the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.

Diego was charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of vandalism, criminal trespass, public intoxication and consuming alcohol under the age of 21.

