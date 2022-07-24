Brentwood City Commissioner passes away

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - City Commissioner Regina Smithson passed away on Saturday, July 23 at her home.

Brentwood officials confirmed her death on Sunday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that the City of Brentwood and the Board of Commissioners acknowledge the passing of our friend and colleague Commissioner Regina Smithson,” Deanna Lambert wrote in a release.

Smithson served on the Board of Commissioners for more than 30 years including terms as vice-mayor and mayor.

During her time as a commissioner, she served on the Planning Commission, Sister Cities Board, Park Board, Environmental Board, Historic Commission and recently the Library Board.

“She had a great love for Brentwood and touched many lives across the community,” Lambert said. “Her influence on the character and quality of life of Brentwood will be felt for generations to come.”

Her love for Brentwood was only surpassed by her love for her family, including her late husband John, her daughters Kim and Cynthia along with their husbands Steve and Hunter, her son Laird and his wife Sidney, and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. On behalf of the entire Brentwood community, we express our condolences and offer our prayers of comfort to Regina’s family.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.