Woman found dead outside trailer, man charged with aggravated assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after a woman was reportedly found dead Friday morning outside his trailer.

Metro Police charged 64-year-old Robert Lucky with aggravated assault after the 46-year-old woman was found outside his Duncan Street trailer. The woman reportedly had bruising on her head and neck, and extremities.

Detectives said Lucky claimed he and the woman were doing drugs in his trailer Thursday night when she allegedly began acting erratically. He claimed he tried to hold her down to contain her.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to positively identify the woman and determine the official cause of death. Lucky is being held in a place of $75,000 bond.

