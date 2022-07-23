VIDEO: One person transported from Saturday morning house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were on the scene Saturday to put out a house fire where two people were trapped inside.

NFD said on Twitter that the house fire occurred at the 3000 block of Leondale Terrace. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

Credit: Nashville Fire Department

According to crews, one person was reportedly pulled from home and transported from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and two more people were found inside.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we learn more.

