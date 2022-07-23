Two wanted teens and a 15-year-old arrested Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old wanted out of Clarksville, and an 18-year-old in Nashville were arrested Thursday after they were found riding in a stolen car with drugs and multiple firearms.

Metro Nashville Police TITANS detectives arrested 19-year-old, Latrell Knott. In addition, the 18-year-old Avunt Kejuan Oldham was first seen by detectives at a Dickerson Pike gas station riding a stolen Nissan Altima with a 15-year-old passenger.

Authorities said Knott had two felony outstanding warrants in Clarksville and was wanted for questioning in several motor vehicle burglaries/thefts in surrounding counties, including Davidson. Additionally, Oldham reportedly had two outstanding warrants in Davidson County.

Detectives observed Oldham exit the driver’s seat of a Nissan Altima, reported stolen out of Clarksville, and got into the backseat of another Nissan Altima, reported stolen out of Murfreesboro. Knott reportedly drove the Altima, stolen out of Murfreesboro, to Jackson Street and 17th Avenue North when detectives stopped the vehicle. All three occupants then fled the scene.

Police said Knott was quickly apprehended, as well as the 15-year-old, following a brief foot pursuit. Oldham was reportedly located hiding in a nearby unlocked vehicle.

Officers recovered from the Altima a Glock 45 9mm handgun equipped with a Glock switch and large drum magazine, a loaded Glock 21 .45cal handgun, several boxes of ammunition, several 9mm magazines containing bullets, several items of drug paraphernalia, and several stolen credit cards. Additionally, Oldham had a bottle of Hydrocodone pills on his person, which he admitted to selling.

Oldham was booked on his outstanding warrants for felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. He was also reportedly charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft, going on a suspended license, misdemeanor weapon possession, felony unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is jailed in lieu of a $62,000 bond.

Knott was charged with motor vehicle theft, driving on a suspended license, evading arrest, felony unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is jailed in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Police added that the 15-year-old was charged in Juvenile Court with joyriding and juvenile handgun possession.

