Rutherford County officials look for missing juvenile
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing juvenile Saturday.
Authorities are looking for missing juvenile Kyle Smith.
Kyle is described as having mid-length brown curly hair, being 6′1″, and is 120 lbs.
Anyone with information regarding Kyle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7777.
