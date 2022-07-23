Advertisement

Rutherford County officials look for missing juvenile


Missing juvenile
Missing juvenile(Rutherford Co. Sheriff)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing juvenile Saturday.

Authorities are looking for missing juvenile Kyle Smith.

Kyle is described as having mid-length brown curly hair, being 6′1″, and is 120 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Kyle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7777.

