Rookie Quarterback Malik Willis signs four-year contract with Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a deal with rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

The Titans said Willis had signed a four-year rookie deal, making the team’s nine-man draft class officially under contract.

Willis was the 86th overall pick in the third round of the National Football League Draft, coming from Liberty University. He reportedly took part in the team’s OTAs and minicamp, working behind quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside.

In 2021, Willis accounted for 65.9 percent of Liberty’s total offensive yards (Team Yards: 5,671/Willis: 3,736). He completed 207-of-339 passing attempts for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns, and he was also Liberty’s leading rusher, having carried the ball 197 times for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns.

