Police pursue active leads following targeted fatal shooting of 23-year-old


GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.(MGN)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings detectives continue to pursue active leads Saturday following a fatal shooting Friday night.

Authorities said the murder of 23-year-old Kentrail Williams at Thornton’s gas station/convenience market on Eagle View Boulevard at Bell Road was a targeted shooting.

According to the investigation, Williams was inside the store while the gunman waited outside for him to exit. When he did, the shooter approached and opened fire. The gunman then got into a nearby white sedan and fled the scene. Responding officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel rendered aid to Williams; however, he died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Anyone with information on the person responsible for the murder of Williams is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

