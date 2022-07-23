Police provide update after video of man tossing campaign sign on Franklin yard goes viral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department offered an update on the investigation after a man was caught on camera tampering with a campaign sign in the front yard of a Williamson County home.

In the video circulating on social media, you see a man lift a campaign sign from a lawn of a private residence, ring the doorbell, and then toss the sign on the ground near the front door.

After working with neighbors, FPD said officers identified the man in the video. According to prosecutors, Criminal Trespass could be a potential charge. Criminal Trespass is a Class-C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine or not more than $50 and a sentence of not more than 30-days in jail.

“What happened here should not be the experience of anyone who chooses to support a candidate, and the Department is saddened that this occurred. The homeowner advised officers that they did not want to prosecute. The Department, however, stands ready to assist them with pursuing criminal action, should they decide to do so,” FPD officials said.

Officials said it is inappropriate to identify the man in the video due to the absence of arrest and pending prosecution.

