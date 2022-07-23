Advertisement

One person dead, no suspect in custody


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead following a shooting at a gas station in Antioch.

Metro police said the shooting occurred Friday evening at a gas station located at the 1400 block of Eagle View Blvd.

No suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.

Police are still investigating.

This is a breaking news update. We will update the story as we receive more information.

