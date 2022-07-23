One man dead following exchange of gunfire at Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police confirmed the death of a man at a Mapco gas station Friday evening.

Metro Police said 28-year-old Courtlyn Hendricks was involved in an exchange of gunfire at the Gallatin Pike South Mapco before he was driven to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the investigation, two red cars, one driven by Hendricks, and the other by his brother, were parked at the Mapco when a gray Nissan Maxima with tinted windows blocked the vehicles and began shooting. Hendricks and a friend returned fire before all three vehicles reportedly fled the parking lot.

Police said the motive of the shooting is still unclear.

Detectives are still trying to locate the Maxima and that inside. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

