Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers impersonating officers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scam callers impersonating office members.

Deputies received information that scammers have been impersonating officers and members of the office requesting payment to avoid jail or missing jury duty.

Officials say that if anyone receives a call from the office requesting payments, money, or gift cards it is a scam. If anyone receives that type of call, they should hang up and contact the MCSO if they believe the request was legitimate.

