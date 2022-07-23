Advertisement

Man goes missing after show at Brooklyn Bowl


Missing person
Missing person(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 26-year-old man went missing Thursday after going to a show at the Brooklyn Bowl.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Riley O’Lary of Lyles, TN, who went to the Circle Jerks show at the Brooklyn Bowl in downtown Nashville.

Riley’s father, Travis O’Lary, said Riley told his friend he was meeting at the show that he was running late and taking his motorcycle to the show. After the concert, his friend asked if he wanted to take the bus to his place, but Riley said he had his motorcycle and would meet his friend later.

According to his father, the last text anyone received from Riley was that he found people he could hang out with and that he would meet his friend at his apartment later. The text was sent at 11:15 p.m.

Travis said when Riley didn’t come home, he checked the parking lot near the Brooklyn Bowl and found his motorcycle sitting in the Premier Parking lot.

Riley is described as being 160 lbs and 5′ 11.

Anyone with information regarding Riley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Travis O’Lary at 615-642-1027.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo - police lights.
Man charged with six counts of aggravated assault of a first responder
Fire
VIDEO: One person transported from Saturday morning house fire
Saturday morning house fire
Saturday morning house fire
The video went viral online.
Police provide update after video of man tossing campaign sign on Franklin yard goes viral