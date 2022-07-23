Affidavit: Woman wreaks havoc with cane at grocery store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, July 20, officers responded to a Publix at 1010 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd about a woman who was allegedly wreaking havoc.

According to the affidavit, 29-year-old Samantha Ahnefeld was chasing people with canes, throwing rocks at people and vandalizing cars.

When officers found Ahnefeld at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Rosa L. Parks, they noticed she had blood on her arms and pants. She was allegedly acting erratically, incoherent and sporadic. Officers detained her and found glass shards, rocks and metal scraps in her pockets.

Officers spoke with the first victim, who said he was standing outside the store when Ahnefeld swung a cane and hit him in the back of the head for no apparent reason, according to the affidavit.

Ahnefeld then walked into the grocery store and the first victim sustained a wound to the back of his head and had to get stitches.

Officers spoke with a complainant who claimed when Ahnefeld walked in to the store she became belligerent, according to the affidavit. She then allegedly held the cane up and started swinging it around.

Ahnefeld left the Publix into the parking lot where she started hitting vehicles with the cane and destroyed the rear windshield and the driver side mirror of a 2022 Honda CRV.

According to the affidavit, a witness saw Ahnefeld walk away from the parking lot and throw the cane into a nearby intersection. Officers later found and collected the cane. She then threw a rock at the witness and ran away when officers arrived.

Ahnefeld was arrested and charged with vandalism and attempted aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and trespassing. Her total bond was set for $7,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.