Advertisement

Affidavit: Woman wreaks havoc with cane at grocery store


(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, July 20, officers responded to a Publix at 1010 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd about a woman who was allegedly wreaking havoc.

According to the affidavit, 29-year-old Samantha Ahnefeld was chasing people with canes, throwing rocks at people and vandalizing cars.

When officers found Ahnefeld at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Rosa L. Parks, they noticed she had blood on her arms and pants. She was allegedly acting erratically, incoherent and sporadic. Officers detained her and found glass shards, rocks and metal scraps in her pockets.

Officers spoke with the first victim, who said he was standing outside the store when Ahnefeld swung a cane and hit him in the back of the head for no apparent reason, according to the affidavit.

Ahnefeld then walked into the grocery store and the first victim sustained a wound to the back of his head and had to get stitches.

Officers spoke with a complainant who claimed when Ahnefeld walked in to the store she became belligerent, according to the affidavit. She then allegedly held the cane up and started swinging it around.

Ahnefeld left the Publix into the parking lot where she started hitting vehicles with the cane and destroyed the rear windshield and the driver side mirror of a 2022 Honda CRV.

According to the affidavit, a witness saw Ahnefeld walk away from the parking lot and throw the cane into a nearby intersection. Officers later found and collected the cane. She then threw a rock at the witness and ran away when officers arrived.

Ahnefeld was arrested and charged with vandalism and attempted aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and trespassing. Her total bond was set for $7,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sylvania police talk about scam safety
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers impersonating officers
Missing juvenile
Rutherford County officials locate missing juvenile
File photo - police lights.
Man charged with six counts of aggravated assault of a first responder
two dead following house fire
NFD: 2 dead, 1 in critical condition from house fire