Warm, humid air could be causing mold problems in your home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Now that the dog days of summer are here, chances are you’re blasting your air conditioner in your home to get some relief. But you may not realize that this is the time of year when your home is most susceptible to mold from trying to keep it cool.

The problem is when we pump cold air through our home’s ducts, combined with the warm, humid air outside; it creates condensation and moisture that can lead to mold.

Here are some things you can do to prevent that from happening:

Make sure your A/C setting is on “auto” and not set to “on” all the time. You also want to look outside, ensure your gutters are in good condition and redirect rainwater away from your home’s foundation. If your house has a crawl space, ensure the floor has a vapor barrier. You can also consider professionally encapsulating it, which will help keep your house cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.

Keep in mind that mold can proliferate. It only takes 24-48 hours to grow and spread in wet, warm conditions.

Call a professional immediately if you think you smell a moldy smell in your house. Unfortunately, the damage can cost as much as $10,000, and many insurance companies don’t cover mold removal.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.