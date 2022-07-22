Advertisement

Titans agree to terms with second-round pick Roger McCreary


McCreary celebrates win in college
McCreary celebrates win in college(Tennessee Titans)
By Chris Harris
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with 2022 second-round (35th overall) selection CB Roger McCreary.

McCreary, a Mobile, Ala., native, appeared in 43 games over four seasons at Auburn and totaled 135 career tackles, five interceptions, 35 passes defended a sack, and ten tackles for loss.  As a senior in 2021, the 5-foot-11-inch, 190-pounder was selected by the coaches to the All-SEC first team after collecting 49 tackles, an interception, 16 passes defended, and two tackles for loss.

Of the Titan’s nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, only QB Malik Willis remains unsigned.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SECMD19: Jeremy Pruitt evaluates first year at Tennessee
NCAA releases allegations in Tennessee Football Jeremy Pruitt investigation
Tennessee Football
Tennessee Football announces Knoxville NIL Club
Vol's next step: Finishing games
Vol's next step: Finishing games
Nashville SC adds Shaq Moore to rooster
U.S. National Team defender joins Nashville SC