Titans agree to terms with second-round pick Roger McCreary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with 2022 second-round (35th overall) selection CB Roger McCreary.

McCreary, a Mobile, Ala., native, appeared in 43 games over four seasons at Auburn and totaled 135 career tackles, five interceptions, 35 passes defended a sack, and ten tackles for loss. As a senior in 2021, the 5-foot-11-inch, 190-pounder was selected by the coaches to the All-SEC first team after collecting 49 tackles, an interception, 16 passes defended, and two tackles for loss.

Of the Titan’s nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, only QB Malik Willis remains unsigned.

