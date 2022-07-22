Advertisement

Tennessee Football announces Knoxville NIL Club

Fan contributions will equally support more than 100 members of the team that are participating in the club.
Tennessee Football
Tennessee Football(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Football team announced its new Name, Image, and Likeness Club created for fans to engage and support the players directly.

“If you’re a fan looking to support our team, this is how you can do it,” the announcement stated.

The Knoxville NIL Club is a player-led membership-based community where fans can support the team while receiving exclusive benefits. These include meet-and-greets, player Q&As, film breakdowns, and access to an “online community” that includes message boards to connect with the team.

According to the website, a monthly commitment of a $5 minimum allows fans to join the club. However, fans who contribute at least $25 per month can receive a free jersey, and those who commit $100 or more a month will get invited to a steak dinner with players in the fall.

Contributions will equally support more than 100 members of the team that are participating in the club.

