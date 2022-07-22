Teenager awarded for helping save woman, son after ATV crash

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lawrence County teenager is being credited for saving a mother’s life, after an ATV rolled into a ditch landing on the mother’s neck.

16-year-old Lluvia Arevalo says she was driving home from work on June 17 around 10 p.m. when she saw an ATV flip into a ditch.

A woman and her son were in the ATV when it flipped. They were thrown into a barbed wire fence.

“I just thought, ‘I need to do something, so I put my car in park, and I ran out and the little boy was just screaming, ‘Help! My mom needs help! My mom! My mom,’” Lluvia Arevalo said. “I couldn’t hear her breathing. She was gasping for air.”

Arevalo said she was unable to lift the ATV off the woman’s neck, so she knew she had to get help fast.

“Luckily, it looked like she was already calling her husband so when he picked up the phone, I said, ‘hey, your kid and your wife just got into an accident,” Arevalo explained.

The woman’s husband is a local volunteer firefighter. He was across the street when the call came, so he ran outside and helped Arevalo lift the ATV off his wife’s neck.

“After that, I had seen some sheriffs down the road, so I had to run over there, get them and as I was running over there to get them, I was on the phone with 911,” Arevalo said. “Seeing how horrible she was hurt; I was honestly praying that she would be okay.”

The woman was life-flighted to Vanderbilt and is now back home recovering.

On Tuesday, Arevalo met with the woman she saved at the Gandy Fire Department, where she was given a Lifesaving Award.

“Had she not stopped and rendered the assistance that Lluvia did, the outcome would have been a whole lot worse than it was,” said Gandy Fire Chief Jonathan Burnett.

Fire Chief Burnett says the woman who was hurt is still sore and wounded from the incident, but she is doing okay.

