TBI: Nearly 200 sex offenders reside in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation concluded a sex offender registry operation Thursday and concluded that there are nearly 200 registered sex offenders in Rutherford County.

Along with the United States Marshals Service Middle District and the TBI Sex Offender Registry Unit, the three-day multi-agency operation involved compliance checks of 194 registered sex offenders. Law enforcement teams contacted 125 registered offenders, and those 115 were reportedly in compliance.

The investigation was conducted from July 18 to July 20 in Rutherford County, including US Marshals, TBI special agents, and personnel from Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Smyrna Police Department, and La Vergne Police Department.

TBI officials said the violations included failure to report complete or correct registration information, residing at an unregistered address, and failing to obtain the required code on a driver’s license.

Officials reported that 11 sex offenders were arrested for other violations, including drug charges and illegally possessing a firearm, and were charged and booked by the local agencies. During the operation, officials seized five weapons, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Sex offender registry compliance check operations such as this one have been conducted periodically in various counties across the state, involving the US Marshals Service and TBI, with the assistance of local law enforcement agencies.

