Police: Man arrested for alleged sex trafficking crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly trafficking in a commercial sex act.

Metro Nashville Human Trafficking detectives arrested 45-year-old Tony Williams, also known as “Memphis Mack,” at the Preston Hotel on Briley Parkway after a victim claimed she had been forced by Williams to have sex for money.

MNPD said they discovered internet advertisements for the victim.

Williams was taken into custody in the hotel parking lot. Officers also located four women in two rooms Williams rented at the hotel. Two of the women accepted help from the police.

Williams was charged with two counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act and is being held in place of a $55,000 bond.

