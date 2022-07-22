Multiple agencies work to clear overturned concrete truck

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials worked to move an overturned concrete truck out of the roadway Thursday morning.

Maury County Fire Department officials said crews were dispatched to Hardison Mill Road at 5:15 a.m. for a concrete truck rollover crash with possible entrapment. Teams also asked D&D Towing to be on standby due to the nature of the accident.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a complex entrapment that would require additional resources. MCFD then requested D&D Towing to respond to the scene along with Franklin Fire Department’s USAR Truck to the possibility of needing to cut large trees that were precariously entangled in the truck and other trees from the impact, Mike’s Tree Service along with Maury County Highway were also requested to respond to the scene.

Officials said the concrete truck was lifted vertically off the impacted tree by D&D Towing to allow members to push the dash, seat, and other components away from the patient.

After three hours of work by all crews, the patient was reportedly freed and flown to a trauma center for further evaluation of non-life threatening injuries.

Crews work to free the patient (MFD)

