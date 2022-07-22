Middle Tennessee families splash through the summer heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Extreme heat is hitting our region this weekend, and people have to get creative to stay cool with one of Nashville’s most enormous splash pads closed for the season due to an equipment issue.

Metro Parks said the Cumberland Park Spray Ground needs extensive repairs that will not be finished before the end of summer. So instead, people have to cool off at Kirkpatrick and Watkins parks.

“It’s kind of sad because we don’t get to have that same experience,” Samarih Leach said. “We have to look over different parts of town to find a water park so the kids can keep cool because it’s so hot outside.”

Kids flocked to the Watkins Park Spray Ground to run through the fountains of water and hang out in front of the mist. Leach said it’s a good way for them to get outside and give the air conditioner a break.

Teresitta Jones said her kids love being outside, but it’s too hot for them to play anywhere except the water park safely. Instead, they enjoyed the constant flow of water that provided a refreshing spray.

“They have lots of fun,” Jones said. “Kids don’t require much, especially when they’re little. They don’t require much to have fun. They really want to have fun with the parents at the end of the day, so it’s a great way to bond with your kids and spend time with them.”

Jones said her family would be back at Watkins Park this weekend to stay cool and enjoy the final days before school starts, no matter how hot it gets.

