Man arrested after allegedly shooting a man to break up a fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Madison man was arrested Friday morning during a shooting on South 7th Street that left a 41-year-old man in critical condition.

Police arrested 28-year-old Antonio Butler Friday morning after the shooting that occurred in the James Cayce neighborhood.

Metro Police said the victim was in a verbal altercation with another individual when Butler approached them and allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim. The conflict between the two men was reportedly over a woman.

Butler told detectives he was across the street when he heard screaming and fired rounds at the victim to break up the fight.

The victim was reportedly transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is now in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said Butler fled and was seen entering the nearby apartment from where he was apprehended. Officers recovered multiple firearms, including two Glock handguns and an AK “Draco,” from the residence.

Butler has been charged with attempted criminal homicide and being a felon in possession of a weapon and is being held instead of a $418,500 bond.

