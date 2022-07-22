Katie Quackenbush sentencing for reckless endangerment moved to August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The sentencing date for a woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in 2017 has been moved to August.

In April 2022, Katie Quackenbush was found guilty on the lesser charge of reckless endangerment for shooting at a homeless man in 2017 on Music Row. She was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Gerald Melton, a homeless man, reported sleeping on the sidewalk on the 900 block of 19th Avenue South when he said Quackenbush drove up in a Porsche SUV with a friend. The man told police he approached the woman’s car complaining about the loud music and exhaust fumes. Police said Melton and Quackenbush got into a verbal argument.

The police affidavit said the man had walked away back toward the area where he was sleeping, and Quackenbush got out of her SUV with a gun. The two continued to argue, and Quackenbush fired two shots, hitting Melton in the abdomen. Police said the woman and her friend then drove off.

Her original sentencing was scheduled to be Friday. It is unclear why the date was changed. Her new court date is August 18.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.