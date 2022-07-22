Jefferson Street Jazz and Blue Festival returns with new venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jazz, funk, soul, and R&B music will fill North Nashville this weekend for the Jefferson Street Jazz and Blues Festival.

Come Saturday night, the football field at Fisk University will be filled with people and, of course, lots of music for the festival.

The Jefferson Street Jazz and Blues Festival is typically during Juneteenth, but they were forced to cancel due to COVID concerns.

In 2021, it was suggested that the festival move from June to July and this year, it is being held on the football field at Fisk.

Event organizers say the festival builds cultural awareness and commemorates the historic Jefferson Street corridor through all genres of music.

It also pays homage to the challenges that make the community unique.

“We have quite a few vendors, we actually ran out of space for vendors,” said Sharon Hurt, festival organizer. “We’ve got a good response from our VIPs, and we still have general admission tickets available, and I think it’s just going to be a great celebration of the North Nashville community and of course we have local artists that will be participating and performing.”

Ticket proceeds from the festival go towards the Jefferson Street United Merchants partnership.

