Governor appoints Margie Quin as DCS commissioner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee announced Friday the appointment of Margie Quin as Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Effective September 1st, Quin is set to succeed Jennifer Nichols, who has served the department since 2019.

“Jennifer is a committed public servant who has faithfully served Tennesseans since the beginning of my administration. Her leadership has been crucial in our work to ensure every child in our state has a loving, permanent home,” said Lee. “As we continue these efforts, I am confident that Margie’s experience in nonprofit and law enforcement sectors will benefit Tennessee children and their families.”

Quin currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of End Slavery Tennessee; a nonprofit organization focused on efforts to end human trafficking. Gov. Lee added that Quinn has over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, including two decades as a special agent at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Auburn University and master’s degree at Cumberland University.

Gov. Lee said Nichols came to DCS after two decades as a prosecutor who tried many child abuses, child homicide, and high-profile cases, the last being the Holly Bobo murder. While commissioner, Nichols restructured the department’s Child Protective Services division to include specialized teams trained for triage and immediate response to crises involving serious csevereysical abuse.

