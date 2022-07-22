Fryce Cream serves up straightforward menu amidst heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A restaurant on 12 South is cutting right to the chase with their menu amid the heat wave Friday by only serving ice cream and french fries.

As temperatures keep rising, it’s not stopping Rion Cornell-Taylor from busting into a new bag of French Fries. The only thing hotter in Nashville right now is that boiling grease. It’s all part of the place she works at Fryce Cream. It’s a bold idea where the owners wondered if anyone would come.

The cream part of the name takes temperatures in the other direction, frozen; those are your choices here, one, the other, or both. Nothing else is on the menu.

“Well, we sell so many french fries and ice cream,” Rion told us; she knows this place is starting to happen.

Olivia Barlow’s father opened it seven weeks ago at the site of an old sandwich shop on 12th Avenue South; so far, so good.

It’s not always filled with customers; it runs hot and cold like the menu.

The fries are available with a sizable amount of spices: Basil, Cinnamon, or Mayo, to name just a few.

Rion says this place would be a perfect date night; bring your beau or sweetheart and treat yourself like a teenager.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.