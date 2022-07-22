Five firefighters honored for saving infant trapped in hot car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department firefighters were honored Thursday as STARS for saving an infant’s life in June.

Firefighters Captain Tim Lampitt, Marcus Cartwright, Tyson Donaldson, Richard Goodyear, and Justin Dillard were honored for rescuing the five-week-old baby boy from a locked, hot SUV on June 13. Officials said the temperature was 97 degrees with a heat index of 108 that day.

STARS stands for Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence. Officials said the five firefighters are great examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland recognized the five firefighters before the Thursday evening City Council meeting.

MFRD reminded parents not to leave children or animals unattended in a vehicle, especially with extreme temperatures. As a result, Murfreesboro Police arrested the female driver for DUI and aggravated child neglect charges.

Over ten pediatric heatstroke deaths have been reported in the United States this year. More than 900 have occurred since 1998. Officials said many of these deaths could have been prevented if guardians had not left a child inside a hot vehicle.

