First Alert Forecast: Heat continues as temps near triple digits

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY DUE TO EXCESSIVE HEAT AND HUMIDITY EXPECTED TO STICK AROUND IN THE MID STATE

More summer heat expected again with temperatures in the upper 90s in the afternoon, some spots may even try and push near 100 degrees today.

The humidity will not be as oppressive as it was earlier in the week, but it will still feel like we’re into the triple digits this afternoon. Tonight will be warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s by tomorrow morning.

Saturday and Sunday, we’ll see temperatures make a good run at the triple digits with a good deal of sunshine each afternoon.

The humidity will make it feel like we’re well into the triple digits each afternoon and a heat advisory is looking more and more likely for much of the Mid State through the weekend.

Things do look to get a little more unsettled next week with some pop-up showers and storms possible pretty much each day.

Temperatures on Monday will stay in the mid to upper 90s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday look slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid 90s.

