Early morning fire nearly destroys Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews from seven different agencies responded to a house fire in Robertson County in the early morning hours on Friday.

According to our news partners at Smokey Barn news, the fire call went out around 1:30 a.m. and fire crews arrived to find the home on West County Farm Road full engulfed in flames.

The home was significantly damaged but firefighters were able to save about 50% of the structure.

Two residents are displaced as a result of the home’s destruction and are in the care of Red Cross. The house will need considerable repairs in order to be considered livable again.

The Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department, White House Community Volunteer Fire Department, the Greenbrier Fire Department, the Ridgetop Fire Department, Robertson County EMS, the Robertson County Emergency Management Agency and the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.